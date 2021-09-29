Viral: Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Sitting Cross-Legged In A Plane

A fan page shared this photo of Priyanka Chopra. (Image courtesy: priyankacj_forever)

Highlights The pic features Priyanka sporting a striped top, beige pants

It is reported that Priyanka was with her Citadel co-stars in the flight

They were on their way to Spain to shoot the series

Priyanka Chopra has been winning the hearts of her Indian fans after a picture of her sitting cross-legged in a plane surfaced on the Internet. The picture of the actress has gone crazy viral on the Internet and we are not at all surprised, because she has always been a desi girl. Priyanka has been called 'desi girl' ever since she featured in the blockbuster song of the same name in her 2008 film Dostana. The viral picture features Priyanka Chopra sporting a black and white striped top, beige pants and a brown blazer and sitting in what appears to be a private plane with her legs crossed. It is reported that Priyanka was with her Citadel co-stars on the flight on their way to Spain to shoot the series. They were in London before.

In the past too, Priyanka Chopra, who is a global icon, has proved that she has been a desi girl since forever on several occasions.

Check out the viral photo of Priyanka Chopra here:

Talking about Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It is directed by The Russo Brothers. The series also stars Richard Madden, Osy Ikhile, Stanley Tucci and many others. Varun Dhawan has also reportedly joined the cast of Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The White Tiger, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Oscars 2021 but Anthony Hopkins' The Father, competing in the same category, won the award.

Other than Citadel, Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix 4 lined up.

Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in a new project with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The trio will be seen together in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa - his new film about a road trip.