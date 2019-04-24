Viral: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Sprinkle Star Dust At Cousin's Wedding

Pic by official wedding photographers - Dreamcatchers Photography (Courtesy dreamcatchers.photography.in)

Highlights Deepika recently attended her cousin's wedding in Mumbai Pics from the wedding have been shared on Instagram Deepika was accompanied by Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh always create a stir when they step out together and all the more so if they attend a family wedding together. Deepika Padukone attended the wedding of her cousin Mihir Manjeshwar, who married Namita Masurkar at a plush Mumbai hotel in Juhu. Joining Deepika at the family shaadi was Ranveer Singh and pictures of the star couple, originally shared by the official wedding photographers - Dreamcatchers Photography - have taken social media by storm. Deepika was a sight to behold in a white Rohit Bal saree, which she styled with a halter blouse, a neatly tied bun and gold and pearl earrings. For Deepika Padukone, simplicity is key while Ranveer Singh opted for a sherwani and dhoti, courtesy designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil.

At the wedding, Deepika was also spotted performing some ritual of sorts with other members of the family.

Nothing escapes social media, which also spotted Ranveer carrying Deepika's heels around at the wedding. Aww.

Ahead of Deepika's cousin's wedding, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted letting their hair down at a party but whether it's the wedding festivities of the same couple cannot be known for sure.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a picture-perfect wedding of their own in Italy's Lake Como last year. Meanwhile, both Deepika and Ranveer have busy work rosters - she is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak while the Kabir Khan-directed '83 is keeping Ranveer busy.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.