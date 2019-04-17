Viral: These Pics Of Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh From A Friend's Wedding Are Just So Perfect

Highlights Deepika looked stunning in a black outfit One of the photos also features Ujjala Padukone The pictures have been curated by several fan clubs

We have a treat for all the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fans out there. We chanced upon several fabulous pictures of the couple from a friend's wedding which are going crazy viral on social media. The throwback pictures, which happen to be from Deepika's close friend and cinematographer Srila Rao's wedding festivities, have been spreading like wildfire on social media. One of the throwback picture features Deepika along with Ranveer and her mother Ujjala Padukone and we must tell you that bridesmaid Deepika was a vision to behold in an all-black outfit and her hair immaculately tied in a bun. In another picture, the "Padmaavat" actress could be seen giving a bridesmaid speech. The pictures have been curated by several fans clubs on Instagram dedicated to the couple.

Without much ado, check out the dreamy pictures here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a dreamy wedding in Lake Como, Italy in November last year. The couple had a traditional South Indian ceremony, followed by a North Wedding. The couple even hosted three grand receptions in India.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. She is currently busy filming Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.

Ranveer Singh is preparing for his role in Kabir Khan's '83 which is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. He was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, alongside Alia Bhatt.

