Viral: Deepika Padukone Enjoys Summer Holiday In Bhutan. See Pics

A fan shared this picture. (courtesy: mrajasegaran)

Deepika Padukone, who was shooting for her next film Fighter, has taken a break from her busy schedule to chill in Bhutan. Several pictures of the actress are going viral on the Internet in which she can be seen posing with her fans. One of the images is from her trip to Paro Taktsang, also known as Tiger's Nest in Bhutan. It is a sacred Vajrayana Himalayan Buddhist site located on the Cliffside of the Paro Valley. In the image, Deepika can be seen in a black ensemble and sporting a no-makeup look. Praising the actress for being "gracious" off-screen, the fan wrote, "This deserves its own post. I respected her wishes for privacy and gracious as she is on screen she is gracious off screen and came up to me when she was ready for a pic. #deepikapadukone."

Take a look below:

In another viral image, Deepika Padukone can be seen posing with the restaurant's staff. An official page of the restaurant shared pictures in which Deepika looks pretty in a white ensemble and clicks selfies with the staff.

Take a look below:

A fan page of Deepika Padukone also shared a picture of her posing with a couple in Bhutan. In the image, Deepika looks stylish in a brown co-ord set paired with a grey overcoat and white sneakers.

Take a look below:

Deepika Padukone in Bhutan 🇧🇹 pic.twitter.com/5uNypiX0TM — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) April 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of her recently released film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The movie has broken records at the box office, it has become the no. 1 Hindi film in India. Sharing the update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Absence of notable/new films in the market gives Pathaan a big boost... Numbers witness an upward trend on [sixth] Friday... Another strong weekend is on the cards... [Week 6] Friday 1.05 crore. Total: Rs 511.70 crore. Hindi. India business," and added, "Now No. 1 Hindi film in India."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Fighter also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead. The movie will release next year in January.