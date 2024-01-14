Viral: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Dance With A Paparazzo At The Airport

Deepika and Ranveer at the airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's latest video from the airport is trending big on social media and for all the right reasons. The couple, who flew into Mumbai on Sunday morning, were in for a surprise when a paparazzo stationed at the airport impressed the couple with his dance moves. In the video, Deepika and her husband can be seen cheering for the paparazzo while sitting inside their car as he dances in front of them. The celeb couple was also seen grooving with the paparazzo and trying to match steps with him. As soon as the paparazzo completes the dance routine , the couple can be seen clapping for him. Deepika also shakes hands with him, before leaving in their car. To those wondering, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted dancing to the hook steps of Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye.

In an earlier incident, a paparazzo greeted the actress with a small cake at the airport. It so happened that Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh were flying out of Mumbai last Sunday night when they were approached by a paparazzo. To Deepika's surprise, the paparazzo brought a cake for the actress days after her birthday. In the video, that is trending big on social media, we can see Deepika cutting the cake as Ranveer holds the box. Deepika Padukone can also be seen smiling and feeding a small piece of the cake to the paparazzo.

This is the video we are talking about:

Actress Deepika Padukone celebrated her 38th birthday last week. Two days after her birthday, Deepika shared a glimpse of the celebration—a snapshot featuring her birthday cake. The cake, bearing the message "Happy Birthday baby" with Deepika's initials as candles, appears to be from her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika expressed her gratitude, writing, “Thank you all for the birthday love!” accompanied by clinking glasses emojis. Fans showered her post with love by posting heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. Deepika has previously worked with Siddharth Anand in 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and War.