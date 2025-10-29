Did <i>Kalki</i> Makers Remove Deepika Padukone's Name From End Credits? Reddit Post Goes Viral, Fans Furious

The controversy around Deepika Padukone exiting Kalki 2898 AD sequels refuses to die down. Despite everything said and done, a new report makes headlines almost every week.

Today, we are dissecting a case where Deepika Padukone's name was allegedly removed from the end credits of the film, backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. Despite playing the lead and an important role in the movie, where she is supposed to give birth to the Kalki avatar of Lord Vishnu, her name was removed.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Vishnu will take birth as Kalki in Kalyuga. This will be his 10th avatar on Earth.

A Deepika Padukone fan pages on Reddit and Instagram shared a video in which her name was mentioned nowhere in the list of cast, neither on Netflix nor on Prime Video.

"It's fake," a source close to the production banner told NDTV.

"It's not just about credits, it's about respect. When your lead heroine contributes to a story's foundation, her name deserves to be where it belongs," read the caption of the post claiming that Deepika Padukone's name was removed from the film's end credits.

"When someone like Deepika Padukone, who's played a pivotal role in shaping the emotional core of Kalki, isn't credited even after months of OTT release, it raises questions that go beyond technicalities," wrote the user.

Deepika Padukone has approximately 81 million followers on Instagram, and it could be predicted that they would be furious.

A user wrote, "The people from Vyjayanthi Movies must be so unprofessional." Vyjayanthi Movies is a company that produced Kalki 2898 AD.

"I am 1000% sure. No other actress can recreate this iconic scene again. Let anyone come as new Sumathi, but they are not gonna be Deepika Padukone," wrote another user on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone's Name Reappears In Kalki 2898 AD End Credits After The Backlash

If you now check Netflix and Prime Video, Deepika Padukone's name appears in the second position in the list of cast of Kalki 2898 AD, with Amitabh Bachchan's name in the first place as Ashwatthama.

