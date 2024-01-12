Viral: Akshay Kumar, In A Mask, Spotted In Mumbai Metro

Akshay Kumar inside a metro.

Ditching the comfort of luxurious cars, Akshay Kumar chose the Mumbai metro as a mode of transportation recently. The Khiladi actor was spotted inside a Mumbai metro and the videos are doing the rounds on the Internet. In the video, we can see Akshay Kumar dressed in an all-black outfit. He can be seen wearing a cap and a mask. The actor is accompanied by producer Dinesh Vijan during the ride. They can be seen talking to each other as well.

A few months back, Hrithik Roshan took the Mumbai metro to work and he shared his experience in an Instagram post. The first few shots feature him clicking selfies with fans in the metro. The superstar summed up his experience in his caption and he wrote, "Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet and kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me." He added, "The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I'm going for." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar celebrated wife Twinkle Khanna's 50th birthday in the Maldives last year. Twinkle Khanna shared a reel featuring fun-filled moments from their vacation. The clip begins with Twinkle Khanna riding a bike and eventually losing control and banging it into a pole. The next frame shows Akshay enjoying snorkelling in the turquoise blue water. There are also glimpses of Akshay and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Sharing the post, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Aside from banging my wayward bike into a pole, this was truly paradise. It has also been a holiday where taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water into wine, I have already performed my own transmogrification by turning wine into cellulite...Now let's see if I can perform another miracle and reverse this situation. If you have any grander resolutions feel free to inspire others by throwing them in the comments below." Take a look:

Akshay Kumar started the shoot of Welcome 3 with a bang last year. Akshay Kumar shared a BTS video from the sets. In the reel, we can see Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor walking on a tight rope. Akshay Kumar can be seen losing his balance after a few minutes and falling off the rope. He wrote in the caption, "Absolute madness of masti begins as we start the shoot of WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your wishes for this rollercoaster full of all things fun and crazy." Take a look:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Raniganj. The actor will share screen space with Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan next.