Hrithik Roshan Took The Metro To Work: 'Saved My Back For The Action Shoot'

Hrithik Roshan in the Mumbai metro. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan took the Mumbai metro to work and he shared his experience in the form of an Instagram post on Friday. The first few shots feature him clicking selfies with fans in the metro. The last two slides are of Hrithik casually chilling in the metro. The superstar summed up his experience in his caption and he wrote, "Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet and kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me." He added, "The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I'm going for."

A quick glance at what the comments section of Hrithik Roshan's post looked like. His girlfriend and actor Saba Azad commented, "Love." Filmmaker Homi Adajania added, "Love it Hrithik Roshan...This is what it's about."A user on Instagram wrote, "OMG I need to use the metro now." Another one added, "Whooaaaaaa those lucky people." Another fan wrote, "How does everybody look so calm? I'd be freaking out and running around like a headless chicken (of course after getting a selfie)." Another one added, "That's cool." Another comment read, "Casually just standing in a corner like that and making my heart skip a beat. Next time a prior notice wouldn't be so bad."

This is what Hrithik Roshan posted:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.