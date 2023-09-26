The 'Sacrifice' Hrithik Roshan Chooses To Make While Travelling

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared what he eats while he travels for a shooting schedule.The Fighter actor took to Instagram and posted a selfie with his 'cold pre-packed home cooked healthy meals'. He revealed that he has to make a sacrifice to eat cold pre-packed home home-cooked healthy meals while traveling for his shooting schedule. He also said that he bought 6 boxes and each meal was around 130gm protein veggies. He has to eat one meal every 3 hours. He wrote, "Eating cold pre-packed home-cooked healthy meals while traveling for a shoot sched is a sacrifice I choose to make. I'm hungry. But sometimes you gotta "stay hungry."

He added, "Packed 6 boxes in my carry-on luggage. Each meal was around 130gm protein veggies. One meal every 3 hours. "What sacrifices did you guys make today towards your goals?" he concluded.

Recently, Hrithik was spotted at the airport and reportedly, left for Italy to complete the shooting of his upcoming film, Fighter. Earlier, Hrithik unveiled an intriguing motion poster of his upcoming film 'Fighter' featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Fighter is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika. Apart from Fighter, Hrithik will also be seen in the action thriller film War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

