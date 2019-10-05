Viral: Akshay Kumar Helps Unconscious Crew Member On Sets, Internet Says He's A 'True Hero'

Akshay Kumar at a studio in Mumbai.

Highlights Akshay attended the unconscious crew member personally The Internet labelled Aksahy Kumar as 'true hero' Akshay's upcoming films are Housefull 4 and Good News

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, known for performing exemplary stunts in his movies, recently rushed to rescue a crew member who fell unconscious while performing an act on the sets of reality show Movies Masti, where Akshay was promoting his upcoming film Housefull 4. A video shared by Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani, which is now viral, Akshay can be seen rushing to help the crew member next to Ali Asgar, who was in an unconscious state tied by a harness over a water tank. Akshay ran to help the others to safely release the crew member from the harness and he personally attended to him.

"Akshay Kumar helps to save an artiste who fell unconscious on a harness while promoting his upcoming film on the sets of Maniesh Paul's new show Movie Masti," Viral captioned the post, which had several messages for Akshay hailing him as 'true hero.' An Instagram user wrote, "Great man with golden heart" while another added, "Akshay Kumar is great!"

Here's the now viral video of Akshay Kumar helping the crew member:

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Mangal, which went on lto make over Rs 200 crore at the box office - Akshay's first film to have crossed the 200 crore-mark. He is currently awaiting the release of Housefull 4, which is a reincarnation comedy, directed by Farhad Samji. The film also features Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. Later this year, he'll be seen in Good News with Kareena Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar has an impressive list of projects lined up for release in 2020, which include Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.