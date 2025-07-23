Advertisement
'Atheist Krishna', Whose Memes Made PM Modi Smile, Dies Of Pneumonia: "Gone Too Soon"

He was celebrated for his extraordinary talent in transforming old, worn-out photographs into vibrant, lifelike images and his witty humour that resonated with people from all walks of life.

Krishna's talent for creating relatable and entertaining content had earned him a large following online.

Atheist Krishna, a popular internet creator known for his humorous memes and heartwarming Photoshop edits, has died due to complications from pneumonia. Krishna's creative work had gained widespread recognition, including from Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Krishna's work went beyond just witty humour and entertainment. He was also known for his emotional restorations of old, tattered photographs, which brought smiles to people's faces. 

According to a post by user @nainaverse, Krishna had been unwell and required surgery, but unfortunately, he contracted pneumonia, which significantly worsened his condition. In a WhatsApp chat, his brother confirmed that Krishna died at 4:30 am on July 23, due to pneumonia. His death at a relatively young age has left his followers and the online community in shock, though his exact age is not known.

"Woke up to the terrible news of Atheist_Krishna passing away. He was one of the kindest people I met on this platform. On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needed to be operated on. He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said, "It would be a miracle if I survive this." I couldn't stop thinking about it. Just yesterday, I couldn't wait and pinged him..Gone too soon...", user @nainaverse wrote along with the screenshot of the WhatsApp exchange.

Shoutout from PM Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar

His creative genius had previously caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was spotted laughing at one of Krishna's memes, as revealed by actor Akshay Kumar in a heartfelt video.

"Hi Krishna, this is Akshay. Few of my friends know about you and follow your content. They told me about the incredible work you do with your Photoshop skill to bring smile on people's faces. And recently I showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he also had a hearty laugh... Keep bringing a smile on people's face with your clean and honest humour. You will receive a lot of blessings. Keep it up, Krishna," Mr Kumar said in the video. 

Later, PM also reposted his video and wrote, "Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight! "

Tributes pour on X

Following his death, numerous tributes poured in from fans, fellow creators, and celebrities, reflecting his impact. Actor Rupali Ganguly shared her grief on X, describing Krishna as a "master of visual satire". 

"The timeline feels emptier today!@Atheist_Krishna  wasn't just a master of visual satire, he was emotion wrapped in sarcasm and humour. His Photoshop jokes made us smile and laugh, but his silence today leaves a void. You'll be missed, Krishna. Om Shanti," she wrote.

Fans emphasised his "fearless expression" and the emotional resonance of his work, while many recalled his iconic contributions, calling him the "Prince of Funny Photoshop Videos". Here are other posts mourning his death:

On X, he had close to 4.3 lakh followers. 


 

Show full article

Atheist Krishna, PM Modi, Akshay Kumar
