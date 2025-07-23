"India A Surging Economy, Pakistan A Serial Borrower": New Delhi At UN

India ripped into Pakistan at the United Nations on Tuesday, pointing out how New Delhi has aced on security, social, and financial parameters, while Islamabad remained steeped in terrorism, fanaticism, and serial borrowing. India is a mature democracy offering a stark contrast in progress, prosperity, and development models, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish told the UN Security Council, adding that the Asian neighbour is on the other extreme end.

"India is a responsible actor, and a founding member of the United Nations as always actively engaged constructively with partners, especially at the United Nations, in collectively working towards a more peaceful, prosperous, and a just and equitable world," said Mr Harish.

His remark came during the UNSC's high-level open debate on 'Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes'.

While India is making strides in the global economy, Pakistan is busy borrowing from international platforms, Mr Harish pointed out. "India is a mature democracy, a surging economy, and a pluralistic and inclusive society. At the other extreme is Pakistan, steeped in fanaticism and terrorism and a serial borrower from the IMF," he said.

Zero tolerance to terrorism is among the fundamental principles that must be recognised and respected, said Mr Harish, contending that Pakistan, on the other hand, indulges in unacceptable practices. "It ill behoves a member of the Council to offer homilies while indulging in practices that are unacceptable to the international community," he added.

He also recalled the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians, and said that India launched Operation Sindoor and targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). The military action was "focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature", said Mr Harish.

The action on May 7 saw heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, including cross-border firings. The hostilities ended three days later, on May 10. India reiterated that it agreed to the ceasefire at the direct request of Pakistan, as it sought to clarify the facts after US President Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering peace between the two countries.