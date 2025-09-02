Viral Again: Mrunal Thakur Trolled For Taking A Dig At Anushka Sharma Saying, "She's Not Working, I Am"

Mrunal Thakur has been facing the wrath of the Internet for a while now, with her old interviews resurfacing. After her comment on Bipasha Basu's "manly muscles", there's another viral video making the rounds of an old interview where Mrunal Thakur spoke about not doing a film at a certain time, which worked out for the actress who did. Though she did not name the actress directly, the Internet believes she took a dig at Anushka Sharma, who replaced her in Salman Khan's Sultan.

What's Happening

In the viral video that has surfaced again, Mrunal Thakur answered a question on rejecting films in her initial period, which weren't "working for her at that time".

She took a minute before she revealed, "So many. I said no, honestly, because I was not ready. Controversies hojayegi. It became a superhit and helped the female actress to reach there. But then I realised if I had done that film at that point in time, I would have lost myself."

The remark that got the Internet to believe that she was taking a dig at Anushka Sharma was when the Son of Sardaar 2 actress said, "Then she is not working at the moment, but I am, which is itself a victory because I don't want instant gratification, instant recognition, instant fame because anything that comes instantly, goes away instantly."

As mentioned earlier, she did not directly mention Anushka Sharma, but social media was quick enough to connect the dots and come to a conclusion.

How Reddit Reacted

As the interview clip went viral on Reddit again, several Internet users slammed Mrunal Thakur for her comment.

One person wrote, "Peak mean girl energy - 'she's not working today, but I am.' Why put others down to lift yourself?"

Someone else mentioned, "If this were about Anushka, Mrunal should remember how Anushka went from Sultan to producing her own films. She's hardly 'not working.'"

Some people thought that Mrunal Thakur lost a big opportunity when she lost out on her role in Sultan.

"She might have benefitted from Sultan, but Salman and Anushka's chemistry was unexpectedly good. The film worked because of that," the comment read.

When Salman Khan Said Mrunal Thakur Was The Original Choice For Sultan

It was in Big Boss that Salman Khan had revealed that Mrunal Thakur was the original choice for Sultan. Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor had come to promote the film on the reality show.

Salman Khan had said, "The original star of Sultan was her. Ali (Director Ali Abbas Zafar) had got her, but she was not looking like a pahalwan. Anushka bhi nahi lagti thi pahalwan type, but mujhe pataa tha inka bohot accha hoga career."

Mrunal Thakur had reacted, "Tab mera wazan bohot zyada tha."

In A Nutshell

An old video where Mrunal Thakur is assumed to be taking a dig at Anushka Sharma for replacing her in Salman Khan's Sultan has gone viral again. The Internet has reacted strongly to Mrunal Thakur's comment, calling it "peak mean girl energy".