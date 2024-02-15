Viral Ad: The Multiverse Of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor. Enough Said

SRK, Alia and Ranbir in a still from the ad. (courtesy: YouTube)

In the multiverse of Rockstar's Jordan, Gangubai Kathiawadi's Gangu and Raees Alam from Raees, expect nothing ordinary. So, here is what happened - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt united for an advert and it is crazy viral. The video begins with Gangu and Jordan talking about their dream home. Enter Raees and the rest is history. The collaboration between three of the biggest Bollywood superstars became an instant hit. The comments section of the post was flooded with comments like, "These 3 talented guys in a single frame" and "Yeh teenon chahiye ek film mein." A third read, "Raees X Rockstar X Gangubai." Another one added, "Screaming." Another user wrote, "Raees x Gangubai x Jordan." Another comment read, "Everyone's a gangsta till Shah Rukh Khan enters the room." Inputs from another user, "Favourites in one frame." Another one added, "Not expected but it's totally bangster."

Check out the viral ad here:

The closest Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came together to sharing screen space was for another ad of the same brand last year, which featured their iconic characters - Student Of The Year's Shanaya, Jawan's Azad and Murphy "Barfi" Johnson from Barfi!. Shah Rukh Khan, did, however, star as a scientist named Mohan Bhargav in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva in 2022. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan are co-stars of Dear Zindagi. They also co-produced the film Darlings together in 2022.

Alia Bhatt was last seen on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranbir Kapoor starred in Animal, while Shah Rukh Khan was seen in Dunki last year.