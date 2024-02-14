Crazy Viral: The Moment Paparazzo Kissed Shah Rukh Khan's Hand At The Airport

A still from a video shared on X. (courtesy: SRKuniverse)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known to have a warm relationship with his fans, often indulging them during AMA sessions online and at events around the world. Now, a video of SRK and a paparazzi photographer has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the photographer is seen kissing Shah Rukh Khan's hand. Why, you ask? Well, it was the photographer's response to Shah Rukh Khan's quick birthday wish for him. The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan making his way through a sea of fans and paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. What caught everyone's attention was SRK's spontaneous act of kindness towards the photographer who was celebrating his birthday that day. Amid the bustling crowd, SRK smiled and shook hands with the photographer on being told it was his birthday. As mentioned above, the clip ends with the photographer kissing the actor's hand. SRK is then seen walking into the airport. Well, the star is called the "King Of Bollywood" for a reason.

Shah Rukh Khan is dressed in a leather jacket, hairband, and aviators. His signature ponytail is also visible in the video. The video was shared by a fanpage with the caption, "Even in the chaos of travel, SRK never forgets to spread Love as he turns around to wish paparazzo Manoj on his Birthday!"

Watch the heartwarming moment here:

Even in the chaos of travel, SRK never forgets to spread Love as he turns around to wish paparazzo Manoj on his Birthday! ❤️✨@iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan#SRK#KingKhanpic.twitter.com/orYutKolAK — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 13, 2024

A similar video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and a fan went viral last year, at a promotional event for SRK's film Dunki. In the video, the fan is visibly moved and is trembling as he converses with the Bollywood star. Shah Rukh Khan then is seen embracing the fan warmly. The encounter concluded with SRK graciously posing for a group photo with the fan and others gathered at the event.

At a fan meet-and-greet event for Dunki, SRK spoke about his four-year hiatus that ended in 2023. Explaining that his fans were not happy to see him go on such a long break, SRK said: “Normally, you feel a little nervous and you feel that, 'I hope I've got the film right'. Previously, some of my films didn't do well so I thought I'm not making good films. But I think more than my films, it was the love of the people for Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki...This whole country and people outside of India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, 'Don't take a break for four years, two to four months are fine'. So, I'm very, very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it.”

Shah Rukh Khan had a great 2023 with three back-to-back superhits, Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki.