In Viral Video, Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Fan Who Became Emotional After Meeting Him

Shah Rukh Khan met one of his Jabra fans recently and his gesture has been winning hearts of millions. A video went viral from the event in which a fan can be seen getting emotional after meeting Shah Rukh Khan. In the video, the fan can be seen shivering while he talks to Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen comforting him and hugging him. The video has been garnering a whole lot of love on social media. An Instagram user wrote, "Kindness , humility, respect... for his fans." Another fan wrote, "Shah took care of me the same way when i got emotional meeting him for the first time." Another comment read, "Can definitely relate to these emotions." In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen twinning with his fan in black outfits. Later, Shah Rukh Khan also posed for a group picture with the fan. Take a look:

A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan wrote a gratitude note for his film Jawan's VFX team. The makers of the film released a Jawan showreel or a VFX breakdown of all the action sequences in the film that appealed to the fans. Sharing the showreel link on X (previously known as Twitter) Red Chillies VFX wrote, "Jawan Showreel aapka hua (Jawan Showreel is now yours). The culmination of more than a year's hardwork by our team on one of our most aspirational projects, #Jawan, is finally out on our YouTube channel. Your overwhelming love and appreciation for the film mean the world to us. Here's hoping the VFX breakdown brings you as much joy as it brought us to create."

The post was reshared by Shah Rukh Khan on his X feed alongside a moving note. Acknowledging the VFX team's hardwork, and thanking them for working around the clock, the Dunki star wrote, "A film becomes complete and beautiful by the work of people who never get to be seen on screen. Round the clock work....so many deadlines....last minute glitches.....and still to deliver this excellence. Thank u boys and girls....Jawan without you would never be..."READY..!" Love u all." Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.