Shah Rukh Khan's Shout Out For Jawan VFX Team: 'People Who Never Get To Be Seen'

Still from the Jawan showreel . (courtesy: redchilliesvfx )

Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday wrote a gratitude note for his film Jawan's VFX team and it is everything. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which released a few months back, proved to be the biggest blockbuster of 2023. It also went on to become the highest grossing film of Bollywood. Besides, SRK's stellar acting, what kept the audience hooked was the film's high-octane action scenes, skillfully enhanced by special effects. On Monday, the makers of the film released a Jawan showreel or a VFX breakdown of all the action sequences in the film that appealed to the fans so much. Sharing the showreel link on X (previously known as Twitter) Red Chillies VFX wrote, "Jawan Showreel aapka hua (Jawan Showreel is now yours). The culmination of more than a year's hardwork by our team on one of our most aspirational projects, #Jawan, is finally out on our YouTube channel. Your overwhelming love and appreciation for the film mean the world to us. Here's hoping the VFX breakdown brings you as much joy as it brought us to create."

The post was reshared by Shah Rukh Khan on his X feed on Tuesday alongside a moving note. Acknowledging the VFX team's hardwork, and thanking them for working around the clock, the Dunki star wrote, "A film becomes complete and beautiful by the work of people who never get to be seen on screen. Round the clock work….so many deadlines….last minute glitches…..and still to deliver this excellence. Thank u boys and girls….Jawan without you would never be…”READY..!” Love u all."

See what SRK posted:

A film becomes complete and beautiful by the work of people who never get to be seen on screen. Round the clock work….so many deadlines….last minute glitches…..and still to deliver this excellence. Thank u boys and girls….Jawan without would never be…”READY..!” Love u all https://t.co/f2zG63Mwka — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2024

In the film Jawan, directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen for the first time with Nayanthara. The antagonist in the film was played by Vijay Sethupathi, with a supporting cast that included Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover among others. SRK's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone had a special cameo in the film.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.