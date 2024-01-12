Viral: Aamir Khan Spotted In Delhi, Reportedly To Invite Guests To Ira's Wedding Reception

Aamir Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: AamirsABD)

The final leg of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's big, fat wedding festivities will end with a grand reception in Mumbai on Saturday. Ahead of the reception, Ira's dad and actor Aamir Khan was clicked in Delhi, on Thursday. Aamir Khan was reportedly in Delhi to invite some prominent guests. Several fan pages of the actor curated videos from his Delhi visit on social media. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities began last week in Mumbai, where the couple registered their marriage. They hosted a mehendi, sangeet ceremony and a celebratory dinner party in Udaipur, Rajasthan this week. The wedding reception will take place on January 13 in Mumbai.

Check out the aforementioned video of Aamir Khan here:

According to a recent India Today report, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception will take place at the BKC Jio Centre in Mumbai and the guest list includes some of the biggest names from the Hindi film industry, including the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Juhi Chawla, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra among other stars.

At Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's vows exchange ceremony in Udaipur earlier this week, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta walked their daughter Ira down the aisle.

At Ira's mehendi, dad Aamir Khan had her tattoo recreated on his hand. Mehendi artist Usha Shah shared photos from the ceremony on her Instagram profile.

Aamir Khan, his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and their son Azad gave a special performance at the sangeet ceremony. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions.