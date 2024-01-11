Ira Khan Spotted At Airport With Husband Nupur Shikhare And Mom Reena Dutta After Dreamy Udaipur Wedding

Image was shared on X . (courtesy: bollytadka24)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in Mumbai last week and they exchanged vows in Udaipur on Wednesday. A day after their dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur, the couple were spotted at the Udaipur airport before flying back to Mumbai for their reception. The couple were spotted alongside Ira's mother Reena Dutta. In pictures and videos from the airport, Ira can be seen in a casual ensemble, featuring black shorts, a blue shirt and a white long sweater. Nupur complemented her look in a black leather jacket, pink shirt and blue jeans. The trio, including Reena, posed for the paparazzi.

In another video, Aamir Khan was also clicked at the airport after attending his daughter's wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos from the Udaipur wedding have taken all over the Internet. In one such picture shared online, the newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing with family. The frame features Aamir Khan, Ira's mother Reena Dutta, Ira's brother Junaid, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and her son Azad. Aamir Khan, Junaid, Azad can be seen dressed in black outfits. Kiran Rao can be seen dressed in an off-shoulder black gown while Reena Dutta can be seen clad in a saree. Ira can be seen holding a bouquet of flowers and flashing her widest smile. Take a look:

The photos from the vows ceremony were shared by the official wedding photographers Ethereal Studio on Instagram on Thursday. Ira's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walked her down the aisle. In one picture, Aamir Khan can be seen fixing Ira's veil. Another collage features Ira dancing with dad Aamir and husband Nupur.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai last week. They flew down to Udaipur last weekend to host their wedding festivities. The festivities included a mehendi ceremony, a dinner night, a pyjama party and a fun sangeet. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022.