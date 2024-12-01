Vir Das Promises Tickets To A Fan Who's Been Waiting For Two Years To Watch His Show: "You're NOT Paying"

Vir Das won over the internet on Sunday with a heartwarming gesture for his fan, who waited for two years to watch him perform live. The actor-comedian shared a screenshot on his Instagram feed on Sunday morning, which showed the dedicated fan waiting patiently for two years to watch his favourite artist on stage. Reason? He was not earning at that point. The fan promised in his first message in 2022 that he would watch Vir Das live once he started earning. Two years later, he kept his promise, and got his tickets now that he has started earning.

The fan started his 2022 message with, "Hey Vir, big fan from Vadodara. I have always wished to attend one of your shows and this wanted tour was the only string of hope I was holding on to."

He then explained why he could not attend the show. "Unfortunately, I am not earning yet. So, I begged my father as much as I could and he for very obvious reasons (financial constraints) denied. I am a student and I leave for Canada for my further studies in July. I will start earning then and I'd you come to Toronto or somewhere near there, I will be able to attend your showw. This is now the string of thread I will be holding on to for now! Good luck for the remaining wanted tour Vir, always always rooting for you," the fan added.

He texted again recently, in 2024, fulfilling his promise. "Hi Vir, I did start earning, and I will be attending your Mindfool tour in Toronto. Hehe. So so so so excited for this," he wrote.

Vir Das took notice this time, and sharing he screenshot, he added a text on it, which read, "Hey, kid. if you see this before the show, my team has DMed you. Your tickets are on me. I'm so proud of you." The comedian also shared this as a post on his feed, with the caption, "KID!!! Posting this because we're trying to reach you. We've DMed you, no response. If you see this, I'm proud of you. You waited over two years to see me, and made the sweetest promise, you're NOT paying. Please respond to my team."

See the post here:

This post went viral in no time, and fans and even Bollywood stars and other artists started commenting on it. Bollywood actress Dia Mirza wrote, "Vir" followed by a tiger emoji between two red heart emojis. One fan said, "Making people cry at 9 am in the morning! The Kid and You," while another wrote, "This is why I pay for the internet." Another comment read, "Woke up to a grey day, and it seemed to go down further with my daughter not doing too well. Then I get 5 min to myself and I pick up the phone and this post pops up. I think it is the Universe's way of saying that there is good out there, too! Feeling hopeful again," while another wrote, "It's like helping the Prince find Cinderella! Haha... Keep the other shoe ready, girl! (I mean, KID!)"

Vir will start his Mindfool tour in Toronto on December 1, two shows-one at 4 pm and the other at 7 pm, both in the Meridian Hall.

