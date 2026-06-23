'Vijay Was Mischievous, Grew Quieter After Younger Sister's Death,' Says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Mother

Vijay was recently elected as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. His mother Shoba Chandrasekhar, opened up about their lives when they were a lower-middle-class family. She also spoke about Vijay's younger sister Vidhya, who died at the age of two - an event that had a massive impact on Vijay and changed him.

What's Happening

In an interview with Thanthi TV, Shoba Chandrasekhar recalled how her husband, Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar, who was an assistant director, was away working when Vijay's younger sister Vidhya died in 1984.

She said, "Until then, Vijay had been a jolly, lively child, but my daughter's death changed him and the rest of the family as well. Vijay, once talkative and a little mischievous, grew noticeably quieter afterward, and his school teachers even noticed him getting emotional whenever the subject of sisters came up in class."

"My husband and I had hoped he would become a doctor, a wish that grew stronger after we lost our daughter. Vijay had his own plans at the time, wanting to become a pilot until he was about 18, before acting entered the picture," continued Shoba.

Speaking about how he only opens up around close friends, his mother added, "He stays fairly reserved otherwise and is not someone who talks a great deal even with people he is close to."

Shoba Chandrasekhar further shared that Vijay prefers staying alone, even when they travel abroad.

She also spoke of how the household was run by her earnings from singing before her husband eventually gave up a government job to pursue filmmaking full time. "In our modest setting, Vijay grew up in a middle-class family."

About Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10. He won a sweeping victory with 108 seats out of 234. His party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly elections. His last film before stepping into politics was to be Jana Nayagan, which has been embroiled in numerous controversies since the beginning of the year and is yet to receive a release date.

ALSO READ | 'Vijay Is Reintroducing Himself As A Leader With Responsibility,' Says Keerthy Suresh