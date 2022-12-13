Vijay Sethupathi Leaves Fans Impressed With His New Post

Vijay Sethupathi shared this picture. (courtesy: actorvijaysethupathi)

Vijay Sethupathi is creating a heavy buzz on the Internet and for all the right reasons. The actor recently treated his Insta family to a dashing picture of himself in a white shirt. In the image, the actor is showing off his toned body as he happily clicks the mirror selfie. The photo seems to be from his vanity or makeup room, as in the background, we can see some shirts hanging. Sharing the post, the actor simply dropped a nerd face emoticon in the caption. Soon after he shared the post, his fans were quick to notice his transformation and flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "What a changeover." Another wrote, "Handsome," followed by love-struck emoticons. "Super anna," a user wrote, while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi is set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is scheduled to release next year. A few months ago, Katrina shared several behind-the-scene pictures from the script reading session with Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan. In the caption, she wrote, "Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan @actorvijaysethupathi."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi had four releases this year - Vikram, Maamanithan, 19 (1) (a) and DSP. Vikram, co-starring Kamal Haasan was well-received by the audience and the actor was praised for his performance in the movie. Next year, the actor has a busy schedule as he has many films in his kitty Michael, Merry Christmas, Viduthalai and Gandhi Talks, a silent movie. Also, he has Raj and DK's web series Farzi, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna.