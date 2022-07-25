Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi Are Hard At Work On Merry Christmas. See Rehearsal Pics

Katrina Kaif with Vijay Sethupathi. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, who has been blessing the fans' Instagram feeds with her stunning pictures and videos from her birthday vacation, is back on the set. The actress has shared pictures with her Merry Christmasco-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan from the rehearsals. In the images, they appear to be in a serious discussion as they prepare for their roles. The actress is sporting a no-make look in casual outfits in the photos. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan". The actress kick-started the shooting for the film soon after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday in the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal, siblings Isabelle and Sebastien Laurent Michel and friends - Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Ileana D'Cruz and others. It seems the actress had a blast and her Instagram posts stand as proof. Take a look below:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had an intimate yet lavish wedding in Rajasthan. The ceremony was attended by their family and close friends, including Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Anand Tiwari, and others.

Coming back to Merry Christmas, the movie marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first film together. It is scheduled to hit the theatres next year in winter. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Je Lee Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi has 19(1)(a), Viduthalai, Mumbaikar and Farzi.