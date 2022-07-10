Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Vijay Sethupathi In New Pics From Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Wedding

SRK and Vijay Sethupathi in one frame. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary on Saturday. On this special occasion, the filmmaker treated his Insta family to some unseen pictures from his wedding. Now, adding to it, he has shared more photos in which Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi are posing together. In the images, Shah Rukh, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee and Anirudh can be seen posing with the newlyweds in one frame. In the captions, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Happy moments of life #wikkinayanwedding". Soon after he shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "POWER LINE," followed by heart and fire emoticons, while others dropped heart and love-struck emoticons. Reports are rife that Vijay Sethupathi might feature in Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film Jawan.

"Sethupathi is in talks for the role of villain with Jawan makers but nothing is official yet. He is yet to give his nod for the film so there is no truth about him joining the shoot soon in Mumbai. He is still working on his dates only for Atlee," Pinkvilla quoted a source saying.

After dating for a long time, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married on June 9 in an intimate ceremony at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. On Saturday, Vignesh shared several posts featuring mega star Rajinikanth, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and others. Check out the posts below:

Post marriage, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara jetted off to Thailand for their honeymoon. Soon after the couple checked in, Vignesh shared some adorable pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, "In #Thailand with my Thaaram". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has several films in her kitty - Jawan with Shah Ruh Khan, Godfather with Chiranjeevi and Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran.