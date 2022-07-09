Suriya, Jyothika and Vijay Sethupathi Star In New Pics From Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Wedding

Suriya and Jyothika with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

On their one month wedding anniversary, South couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared more pictures from their wedding album. The couple married in an intimate ceremony on June 9 at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Besides posting pictures with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, directors Mani Ratnam and Atlee, Vignesh has now shared a post with Tamil star Suriya, wife Jyothika and Vijay Sethupathi and his wife Jessy Sethupathi from the wedding. Nayanthara has collaborated with Suriya on a handful of projects. She also worked with Vijay Sethupathi in the recently released film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which co-starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and was directed by Vignesh.

In the pictures, Suriya and Jyothika match in pink outfits for the wedding while Vijay Sethupathi and wife Jessy wear orange. In the caption, Vignesh wrote, "With the ever charming Suriya sir and the always beautiful Jyotika mam..My Hero Vijay Sethupathi, akka Jesse with the lovely kids. Making our day too special." He added the hashtag "wikkinayan" as a mark of their one month wedding anniversary.

Earlier today, Vignesh shared pictures with Shah Rukh Khan. One photograph shows SRK giving Nayanthara a warm hug. "What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan Shah Rukh Khan! Blessed to have this humble, kind, charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding! The Badshaah and the time wit him! Bliss! Blessed. One month anniversary," Vignesh's caption read.

In another string of pictures, Rajinikanth congratulates the newly-married couple and gives them a gift. The post also features director Mani Ratnam. In the caption, Vignesh mentioned, "With the loving Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir :) blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will. Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day," and added the hashtags "dreamy moments" and "wikkinayanwedding."

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married after dating for over six years. The couple flew to Thailand for their honeymoon. Nayanthara is now shooting for Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.