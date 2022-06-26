Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Signed Off From Thailand Like This. More Pics From Their Honeymoon

Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Vignesh Shivan has been painting the Instagram red with his loved-up posts with his wife, Nayanthara. The couple, who got married on June 9 in Mahabalipuram, jetted-off to Thailand for their honeymoon last week. Soon after they checked into the tropical country, Vignesh has been keeping his Insta family updated by sharing lovey-dovey pics. Recently, the director shared new pictures from his trip, and it seems it is the last post as he thanked the hotel for the hospitality and travel agency for planning their trip at short notice. He wrote, "Thank you pickyourtrail for the lovely support and planning :) For the very short notice whatever u guys had planned for us was really overwhelming! Thank you guys! :) thesiamhotel thank u guys ! U made us feel at home !! We are sure to visit u guys again for the lovely ambience and the awesome food ! Gub! Especially for you ! Butler Gub! :)".

In the pictures, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are twinning in white outfits. Nayanthara paired her white top with blue jeans and tied her hair into a ponytail, while Vignesh paired his white shirt with beige-coloured pants. Soon after Vignesh Shivan shared the post, their fans (Nayanthara and Vignesh) flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Forever together (red heart emoticon) God bless you," while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

On Saturday, Vignesh Shivan shared several pictures of Nayanthara, who is clicking his photos. Sharing the post, he wrote, " Me clickin her wen she's clickin me," followed by a love-struck emoticon.

Here have a look at more pictures from their honeymoon:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has several films in her kitty - Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Godfather with Chiranjeevi and many more.