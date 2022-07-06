Vijay Sethupathi May Face Off Against Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan: Report

Vijay Sethupathi in a post. (courtesy: actorvijaysethupathi)

Atlee's Jawan has already become one of the most anticipated projects of 2023 as it is being headlined by powerhouses Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. A source has now revealed to Pinkvilla that South star Vijay Sethupathi might be roped in to play the antagonist in the project. The source was quoted as saying, "Sethupathi is in talks for the role of villain with Jawan makers but nothing is official yet. He is yet to give his nod for the film so there is no truth about him joining the shoot soon in Mumbai. He is still working on his dates only for Atlee."

Vijay, who previously played the antagonist in several films like Kamal Haasan's Vikram, R Madhavan's Vikram Vedha, Upenna, Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise and others, will apparently fight Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen.

Recently, Nayanthara was spotted in Mumbai after returning from her honeymoon in Thailand with husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara and Vijay were seen last together in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The first glimpse of SRK's bandaged face and grunge look in Jawan received thunderous applause from fans. While sharing the posters of Jawan on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "It's a special Red Chillies Entertainment project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank Gaurav Verma the Co-Producer, Atlee and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now... Good to go Chief...!"



Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas co-starring Katrina Kaif in the professional line-up.