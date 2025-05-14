<i>Kingdom</i>: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Gets A New Release Date Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Vijay Deverakonda's film "Kingdom" has been rescheduled to July 4, 2025. The original release date was set for May 30, 2025, before the change. The delay was influenced by ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom has been postponed. The film, originally scheduled for a May 30, 2025 premiere, will now release on July 4, 2025. The actor confirmed the news by sharing an update on X. The makers made the decision, judging the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

The announcement read, “To our dear audience, we wish to inform you that the release of our film Kingdom, originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations.”

The makers added, “We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way, with the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4.”

On a concluding note, they wrote, “We are grateful to Dil Raju garu and Nithin garu for their understanding and support in making this change possible, Jai Hind.”

#Kingdom

July 04, 2025.



Will see you in the cinemas :) pic.twitter.com/uQUjpngygD — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 14, 2025

The final words referred to Telugu actor Nithiin's upcoming movie Thammudu. The action-drama, directed by Venu Sriram, will lock horns with Kingdom on the same day.

Last month, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his anger at the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

The actor penned a long note on X that read, "I celebrated my birthday 2 years ago in Pahalgam, amidst shooting a film, amidst laughter, amidst my local Kashmiri friends who took the greatest care of us. What happened yesterday is heartbreaking and infuriating - calling yourself a Force and shooting tourists is the most shameful, embarrassing, and cowardly act of dumb terrorism hiding behind guns."

I celebrated my birthday 2 years ago in Pahalgam, amidst shooting a film, amidst laughter, amidst my local Kashmiri friends who took the greatest care of us..



What happened yesterday is heartbreaking and infuriating - calling yourself a Force and shooting tourists is the most… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 23, 2025

Coming to Kingdom, the film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is produced by Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi S under the banners of Fortune 4 Cinemas and Sithara Entertainment. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Meanwhile, Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John have handled the cinematography.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star, opposite Mrunal Thakur.