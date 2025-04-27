After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Vijay Deverakonda Says, "Kashmir Belongs To India"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Vijay Deverakonda condemned the Pahalgam terror attack at an event. He emphasized unity and education to combat religious extremism. Deverakonda shared positive memories from shooting in Kashmir.

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda reacted strongly to the Pahalgam terror attack at a press event. Vijay Deverakonda was present at the pre-release event of the Suriya's Retro in Hyderabad. Urging for unity in the time of crisis, Vijay prioritised the importance of education to fight religious extremists.

Speaking in both Telugu and English, he said, "The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don't get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours. Two years ago, I shot for Kushi in Kashmir. I have such good memories with them (the locals)."

Delving deep in the socio-political fabrics of the country, Vijay said Pakistanis are fed up with their own government.

"Pakistan can't even look after their own, who don't have proper electricity and water. What do they want to do here? India doesn't even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues. They behave like tribals did 500 years ago with the way they fight. We should stand united as people and love each other. We always need to move forward as people and stay united. Education is super key. Let's all be happy and keep our parents happy; only then can we progress," said Vijay Deverakonda.

A day after the massacre, Vijay expressed his anger in an X post: "I celebrated my birthday 2 years ago in Pahalgam, amidst shooting a film, amidst laughter, amidst my local Kashmiri friends who took the greatest care of us. What happened yesterday is heartbreaking and infuriating - calling yourself a Force and shooting tourists is the most shameful embarrassing and cowardly act of dumb terrorism hiding behind guns."

26 civilians lost lives during a terror attack in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam on April 22.