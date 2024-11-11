Vijay Deverakonda Didn't Fall Down Stairs. He Is "Falling In Love With..."

Vijay Deverakonda, who hit the headlines after falling down the stairs during a promotional event a few days ago, made a "rowdy" comeback on Instagram as he shared a funny reel about his "fall." Vijay's clear message to fans was, "Fall, Falling in love with my rowdy girls and boys." Vijay Deverakonda's fans are known as "Rowdy". The funny reel shows Vijay's epic fall down a flight of stairs and then transitions to a scene where Vijay can be seen relaxing on bed and licking a candy. He wrote in the caption, "I fell & it went crazy. That is the RWDY life.RWDYs go allout always. Irrespective of highs and lows. & RWDY essentials sell out always. Lots of love.Stay RWDY." Take a look:

ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about. In the clip, Vijay can be seen walking down the stairs when he suddenly slips. With the help of his team, the actor quickly gets back on his feet and makes his way to the car. Vijay is seen wearing a beige suit with a shirt and a black cap in the video. He was in Mumbai to promote his upcoming music video, Sahiba.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in a guest appearance in Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin's mythological sci-fi drama featured Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Apart from Vijay, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli and Dulquer Salmaan also gave cameo appearances in the project.