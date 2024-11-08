Oops! Vijay Deverakonda's Unexpected Fall On The Stairs Caught On Camera

Vijay Deverakonda, the Telugu superstar, is making headlines for an unusual reason. A video of the actor falling from the stairs has been making rounds on the internet. In the clip, Vijay can be seen walking down the stairs when his foot suddenly slips, causing him to fall. With the help of his team, the actor quickly gets back on his feet and makes his way to the backseat of his car. Vijay is seen wearing a beige suit with a shirt and a black cap in the video. He was in Mumbai to promote his upcoming music video, Sahiba.

Last month, Vijay Deverakonda shared a poster for his upcoming untitled film. The poster showcased the actor in a fierce new look. In the image, Vijay appears with his mouth open, face lifted and some blood visible beneath his eye. With a trimmed beard and short hair, his intense expression and squinted eyes add to the intrigue. Though the film's title remains undisclosed, the poster was shared with the hashtag #VD12, marking it as his 12th project. Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is scheduled for release on March 28, 2025. The side note read, “His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025.”

Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna was among the first ones to comment on this post. The actress drooped fire and raised hands emojis.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in a guest appearance in Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin's mythological sci-fi drama featured Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Apart from Vijay, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli and Dulquer Salmaan also gave cameo appearances in the project.