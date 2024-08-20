Vijay Deverakonda Reveals His Parents Lovingly Call Him "Rowdy"

Star Vijay Deverakonda's parents lovingly nicknamed him Rowdy, which also happens to be the name of his clothing brand titled RWDY.

A close source shared it was due to his mischievous antics in school that led his parents to give the actor the nickname.

The source said: "Vijay's parents affectionately called him 'Rowdy' during his school days due to his mischievous behaviour."

In 2018, the actor launched his own fashion line named 'Rwdy,' which features a range of apparel and accessories including shirts, tees, sweatshirts, jackets, hoodies, joggers, sneakers, caps, and belts.

The actor has made a strong name for himself in the field of acting and was even in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. The actor made his debut with “Nuvvila” in 2011 and received acclaim for his role in the 2015 coming-of-age drama “Yevade Subramanyam”. He was then seen in blockbusters such as Pelli Choopulu in 2016 and “Arjun Reddy” in 2017.

The Hindi remake of “Arjun Reddy” was titled “Kabir Singh” starring Shahid Kapoor released in 2019 and became a mega hit. He further established himself with films such as “Mahanati” in 2018, “Geetha Govindam” and “Taxiwaala”.

Vijay made his Hindi film debut with “Liger” starring Ananya Panday. Released in 2022, the film turned out to be a dud in the box-office. He was then seen in the film “Kushi” alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The actor was last seen in Nag Ashwin's “Kalki 2898 AD”, where he had a cameo role of Arjuna.

The epic science fiction film also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. It follows a select group on a mission to save lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, Kalki. The film marks the first instalment in a planned Kalki Cinematic Universe.

On the work front, Vijay's upcoming film has tentatively titled VD 12, SVC59, and VD14.

