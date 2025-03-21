Vijay Deverakonda And Prakash Raj Say Nothing To Do With Betting App Case

Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj recently addressed allegations regarding the promotion of illegal betting applications. The actors issued statements and provided explanations following the filing of legal complaints against numerous celebrities.

Vijay's representatives released a press statement clarifying that the actor's agreement with a gaming company was strictly limited to endorsing skill-based games in jurisdictions where such activities are legally permitted.

The statement read, "This is to inform the public and all concerned parties that Vijay Deverakonda has officially entered into a contract with a company solely for the limited purpose of serving as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted."

It continued, "It is important to clarify that skill-based games, including online games such as rummy, have been repeatedly recognized by the Honourable Supreme Court of India as distinct from gambling or gaming. The court has upheld that such games involve skill rather than chance, making them legally permissible."

According to the statement, Vijay's legal team thoroughly evaluated all potential partnerships before finalising any agreements. After a comprehensive legal review, he proceeded with endorsing the skill-based gaming platform A23, ensuring his association complied with legal standards.

The statement noted that Deverakonda's endorsement contract concluded in 2023, and he no longer maintains any connection with the brand.

"Vijay Deverakonda's legal team and agencies carefully review all associations before entering into any agreements. After a thorough legal review, he agreed to endorse the skill-based gaming platform A23, ensuring that his association aligned with the law standards. However, his endorsement term ended in 2023, and he is no longer associated with the brand. This press release is being issued to eliminate any misconceptions/misinformation and to emphasise that Vijay Deverakonda's past endorsement of a legally recognized skill-based gaming company was completely lawful," the statement concluded.

Concurrently, Prakash Raj shared a video statement on his X (formerly Twitter) handle addressing similar allegations.

He acknowledged having participated in a gaming application advertisement in 2016 but explained that his personal reservations prompted him to decline renewal offers after completing the initial one-year contract.

He said, "I have not received anything from the police station or any summons as such, and when it does, I will deploy, but I think it's my responsibility to reply and clear things for you."

The actor continued, "In 2016, people approached me for a gaming app, and I did do it. But within a few months, my conscience, maybe it was legal but I thought that it was not right. But I couldn't do anything, so I let it go for a year's contract. Immediately when they wanted to renew, I said no."

"My conscience doesn't accept that I don't want to continue," he stated in his video message. He further clarified that he has not engaged in any online gambling promotions since that period, approximately eight to nine years ago.

The actor mentioned that when the company apparently changed ownership around 2021-2022 and continued using his image in promotional materials, his team issued a cease-and-desist notice, which successfully halted the unauthorized usage.

"This happened around 8-9 years back, and since then, I have not done any ads that promote online gambling. Now, in 2021-22, this company must have been sold to somebody else, and when they put these snippets of me on a few social media, we did send them a notice. In an email, I said look. No, I am not part of it. You can't illegally use it. It has expired. They stopped after that. This is my reply," Prakash Raj concluded.

These clarifications follow the Telangana police's registration of an FIR against 25 celebrities and social media personalities at Hyderabad's Miyapur Police Station. The complaint, filed by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma, alleged that numerous young people from his community had invested money in gambling applications after being influenced by celebrity endorsements.

Sarma reportedly discovered this information during a community discussion on March 16.