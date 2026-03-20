Video: Pakistan Watches Banned <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Pirated Cut As Aditya Dhar Film Roars In India

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, opened to a stellar start in India, collecting a whopping ₹102 crore. Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2—banned in Pakistan—also made its way to the land of Lyari on opening day itself, courtesy a pirated version.

Pakistani journalist Khalid Mehmood Khalid confirmed this by sharing a video of watching the film on his home screen via X. In the post, he wrote: "Watching Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore."

Despite Ban, Dhurandhar Saw 2 Million Downloads in 12 Days

Pakistan's establishments, including the ISI, attempted to block Dhurandhar as soon as it released in India in December last year. But in today's omnipresent digital era, their efforts proved futile.

According to an IANS report, "at least 2 million illegal downloads of the film have been reported in Pakistan in just two weeks. It has become the most pirated movie there, surpassing 2.0 and Raees. The ban may have cost the filmmakers ₹50-60 crore, but the message portraying Pakistan as a complete terror state has reached audiences across the country."

Sindh's Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, responded on X at the time: "Indian movie Dhurandhar is yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan, especially targeting Lyari. Lyari is not violence—it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month, Mera Lyari will release, showing the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride. #MeraLyari."

Pakistanis accessed the film via Telegram channels, underground streams, and VPNs. Its status as the most pirated film to date shows the ISI's failure to control the situation, with all blackout attempts falling flat, reported IANS.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 made a stellar start with ₹102 crore at the box office, Hindi contributing ₹99.10 crore.

By recent Hindi blockbuster standards, it leads by a huge margin. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, earned ₹63 crore on its opening day, while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) collected ₹65 crore.

The original Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, was the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.