Video: <i>Kantara</i> Actor Rishab Shetty Consoles Emotional Wife Pragathi At Film's Premiere

Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the National Award-winning Kantara, has released in theatres today. A video from the special screening of the film has gone viral, in which Rishab Shetty is seen consoling his wife, actor-designer Pragathi Shetty.

What's Happening

In the viral video, Pragathi is seen hugging her husband from behind. It seems she breaks into tears after watching the audience's reaction.

Rishab is seen adorably hugging her before facing the audience.

At the screening, the couple are seen twinning in black.

About The Kantara Franchise

Kantara created havoc at the box office as well as garnered critics' praise. In fact, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth called the core team of the film to congratulate them for having made a movie he described as a "masterpiece."

After shooting was wrapped, Rishab Shetty, in the glimpse video, said, "I have a dream. To tell the story of my land to the whole world. Our village. Our people. Our beliefs. When I chose to pursue that dream, thousands stood with me. Three years of hard work. Two hundred and fifty days of shoot. No matter the challenges I have faced, the faith never let go of me. My entire team, my producers, they were my backbone. Every day, as I looked out to the thousands who had gathered to work, one thought kept coming back to me. This is not just a film. This is a divine force. Welcome to the world of Kantara."

The new film has been directed by Rishab Shetty. He shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024.