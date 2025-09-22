<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Trailer: Rishab Shetty Brings Back <i>Baahubali</i> Energy To His National-Award Winning Franchise

The trailer of Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara: Chapter One released today. Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara, while the film also clinched a trophy in the category of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 70th National Film Awards. The trailer of Kantara: Chapter One, which is a prequel to Kantara, treats viewers to a bigger spectacle, often reminding them of the biggest Southern hit of recent times, Baahubali.

Breaking Down The Trailer

Like the previous film, the trailer of Kantara: Chapter One blends myth, folklore, rituals, and the tradition of Bhuta Kola (a traditional form of worship practised in the coastal Karnataka region).

The new film places its story in the eternal clash between the monarchy and the primitive people.

Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara plays the nemesis to Kantara, played by Rishab Shetty, setting the stage for a spectacular fight.

A princess falling for a commoner—a common leitmotif—has also found its place in the story, setting the background for a mega action spectacle.

The scenes, grandeur, sets, and war shots will surely remind you of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, which has attained a pop culture reference.

The film has been directed by Rishab Shetty. He shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

About The Kantara Franchise

Kantara created havoc at the box office as well as garnered critics' praise. In fact, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth called up the core team of the film to congratulate them for having made a movie which he described as a 'masterpiece'.

After the shooting was wrapped, Rishab Shetty, in the glimpse video, said, "I have a dream. To tell the story of my land to the whole world. Our village. Our people. Our beliefs. When I chose to pursue that dream, thousands stood with me. Three years of hard work. Two hundred and fifty days of shoot. No matter the challenges I have faced, the faith never let go of me. My entire team, my producers, they were my backbone. Every day, as I looked out to the thousands who had gathered to work, one thought kept coming back to me. This is not just a film. This is a divine force. Welcome to the world of Kantara."

Kantara Chapter 1 will release in theatres on October 2.

Also Read | Kantara Chapter 1: Hrithik Roshan To Unveil Hindi Trailer On September 22