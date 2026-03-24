Video: Fardeen Khan Makes Appearance with Sister Laila, Corrects Paps, "<i>Behen Hai, Biwi Nahi</i>"

Fardeen Khan, who shot to fame with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi after a 14-year break, made an appearance with sister Laila Khan at an award function in Mumbai on Monday. Twinning in black, Fardeen seemed to be in a jovial mood and teased the paparazzi for confusing his sister with his wife.

Correcting the paparazzi who mistook Laila Khan for Fardeen's wife, the actor says in the viral video, "Ye behen hai meri, biwi nahi. Bohot saare handles pe aap log likhte ho ye meri biwi hai (She is my sister, not my wife. On many social media handles, you all write that she is my wife)."

Fardeen and Laila posed on the red carpet for the shutterbugs as well.

Fardeen Khan on Separation Rumours

Fardeen Khan has been married to Natasha Madhvani, daughter of actress Mumtaz. They are parents to a daughter, Diani, and a son, Azarius.

The actor, who started afresh in Mumbai, shifted his base from London while his children are still there.

Following his shift, rumours of his separation from wife Natasha Madhvani have been doing the rounds on social media. Without directly addressing the separation rumours, Fardeen said in a 2024 interview with The Times of India how he desperately missed spending time with his children.

"It's not easy. I don't want to get into why they're away, but yes, it's not easy. I miss them terribly," he added. "I see them every four to six weeks and we talk over video calls daily. But I definitely miss being a part of their daily life, watching them grow up, being part of their decision-making process, and helping them find their own identity. My kids paint, and I have put up their artwork on the walls of my house in Mumbai." Sharing a father's grief while living in isolation, Fardeen said, "I miss their hugs, cuddles, and kisses. I keep working to keep my mind distracted. And whenever they come down to Mumbai, I clear my entire schedule and be with them 24/7," Fardeen said.

Meanwhile, Mumtaz confirmed that Fardeen and Natasha are still husband and wife and not divorced.

In an interview with The Times of India, Mumtaz said, "They are saying they are separating, but they still aren't divorced. I love Fardeen a lot. He was born in front of me. They are still husband and wife."

"Nothing serious has happened. Maybe they don't get along anymore. Every marriage has ups and downs," she added, noting that both Natasha and Fardeen are "too old" and don't take her advice anymore.

Fardeen Khan recently made his return to the screen with Housefull 5, a comedy directed by Tarun Mansukhani.