Fardeen Khan Says First Dance With Daughter Diani Is "A Privilege Unlike Any Other"

Actor Fardeen Khan recently experienced a special milestone - a father's first dance with his daughter, Diani.

In an adorable Instagram post, Fardeen shared a video from what appears to be a party, where he joined his daughter for a beautiful dance. The father-daughter duo looked joyful as they matched steps to a party song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

Fardeen poured out his emotions about watching his daughter grow up and finally sharing this first dance, which he described as a "privilege".

"They say a father's first dance with his daughter is a privilege unlike any other - and a few days ago, I finally understood why. Twelve years of watching my little sunshine grow, and somehow she's still my little girl, twirling in my arms - and I hope she always remains so. This one's mine to keep forever," he wrote.

The video instantly sparked reactions from Fardeen Khan's friends and family members, with many admiring the heartwarming moment. Actors such as Manisha Koirala, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, Rahul Dev, and Tara Sharma shared their love in the comments section.

Sussanne Khan commented, "Omggggggggod far this is preciousssssss... Love uuuuu both to the moon," while Zayed Khan added, "Supeeeeeerrrrrrbbbbbb!!!"

Fardeen married veteran actor Mumtaz's daughter, Natasha, in December 2005. The couple is also parents to a son, Azarius Fardeen Khan, born in 2017.

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