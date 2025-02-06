<i>Vidaamuyarchi</i> Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar's Film Gets A Strong Start

Ajith Kumar's highly anticipated action thriller, Vidaamuyarchi, is all set for a strong debut at the box office. According to advance booking data by Sacnilk, the film has already earned an estimated Rs 18.40 crore from advance bookings.

Featuring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, Vidaamuyarchi has grossed an estimated Rs 15.63 crore from the Tamil version alone. The movie draws inspiration from the 1997 American film Breakdown and follows the story of Arjun, a man on a relentless mission to find his wife, Kayal, who mysteriously disappears.

In his search, Arjun uncovers dark secrets surrounding a notorious group in Azerbaijan. The movie has already sold over 9.64 lakh tickets on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the highest occupancy for Vidaamuyarchi has been recorded in Tamil Nadu, followed by Bihar.

With Rs 18.40 crore in advance bookings, Vidaamuyarchi has surpassed Vettaiyan's day 1 advance booking of Rs 18.26 crore, though it slightly fell short of Jailer's Rs 18.50 crore.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi also stars Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. Initially set to release during Pongal 2025, the film's release was later rescheduled to February 6.

The film's storyline, revolving around Arjun, a devoted husband whose wife mysteriously disappears, has impressed audiences. Arjun embarks on a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife from dangerous adversaries with Ajith Kumar delivering a gripping performance in the titular role. Arjun Sarja plays the antagonist, while Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra appear in key supporting roles.