Ajith Kumar's <i>Vidaamuyarchi</i> Leaked Online An Hour After Its Release

The highly anticipated Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, released today, only to be met with an unfortunate setback. Nearly an hour after its release, the film was leaked on multiple pirated websites, allowing viewers to stream or download the movie in various HD resolutions, including 1080p, 720p and 480p.

Previously, numerous South Indian films - such as Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Daaku Maharaaj, Marco, Barroz and Kanguva among others - have also fallen victim to online piracy.

Despite this early setback, Vidaamuyarchi has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reception at the box office. Fans in South India are celebrating the film's release with street festivities, including bursting crackers and dancing to loud music.

The film's storyline, revolving around Arjun, a devoted husband whose wife mysteriously disappears, has impressed audiences. Arjun embarks on a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife from dangerous adversaries with Ajith Kumar delivering a gripping performance in the titular role. Arjun Sarja plays the antagonist, while Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra appear in key supporting roles.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi is set against the scenic backdrop of Azerbaijan. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC.

The film, which was originally scheduled for a January 2025 release, was delayed due to "unavoidable circumstances."

Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, with Ajith Kumar's remuneration reportedly between Rs 110 to 120 crore, Vidaamuyarchi is set for a grand opening. It has already secured Rs 8.86 crore in advance bookings, selling around 4-8 lakh tickets across 5863 shows, according to Sacnilk. Early box office predictions suggest the film could earn Rs 40 crore on its opening day.