Vicky Kaushal's New Post Prompts Another ROFL Comment From Farah Khan

Vicky Kaushal brightened up our day with his smouldering pictures on Instagram. In a white unbuttoned shirt and white pants, Vicky posed for a photoshoot with a picturesque view of Croatia in the background. Vicky was shooting for Anand Tiwari's upcoming film with Tripti Dimri. In the caption, the actor simply dropped a ghost emoji. Choreographer Farah Khan jokingly commented on Vicky's post and wrote, "Clearly had fun while I was away." Vicky's sunglasses and printed canvas shoes added to his fashion statement.

Take a look at Vicky's post below:

Earlier, Farah's fun-filled Instagram exchange with Katrina Kaif made the rounds of the Internet. While the choreographer had clicked a picture with Vicky by saying, "Sorry Katrina Kaif he has found someone else," Katrina re-shared the image and wrote, "You're allowed Farah Khan." Vicky joined in the fun by saying, "We are just 'good friends.'" Vicky and Katrina married in December 2021.

Earlier this week, Farah shared a video with Vicky and the rest of the cast and crew of the film and wrote, "When the whole crew dances you know it's been a great shoot! Thank you Croatia. Vicky Kaushal you were lovely".

Vicky is now back in Mumbai after completing a shooting schedule in Croatia. The actor has other films in the professional line-up. He will star in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Earlier, he had finished shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled film alongside Sara Ali Khan.