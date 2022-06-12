Farah Khan Says, 'Vicky Kaushal Has Found Someone Else'. Katrina Kaif's Epic Reply

Katrina Kaif (L), Farah Khan with Vicky Kaushal (R). (courtesy: farahkhankunder) (courtesy: katrinakaif)

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Farah Khan are creating a heavy buzz on the internet, and credit goes to their social media fun banter. On Saturday, the filmmaker and choreographer shared a picture with Vicky on her Instagram stories. Teasing Katrina, she captioned the image as "Sorry Katrina he's found someone else (toungue-out emoticon)". She also added the song Kuch Toh Hua Hai from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho as the background music. However, Katrina was quick to reply, "You're allowed," followed by red heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Soon after, Vicky Kaushal also joined the bandwagon and reshared the picture with a caption, "We are just 'good friends'". Replying to this, Farah Khan wrote, "Yaa that's your story". Check out the post below:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate yet big fat wedding ceremony in Rajasthan last year. The wedding was attended by their families and close friends.

Vicky Kaushal, who recently made a solo appearance at IIFA 2022, described his life after marriage with Katrina Kaif as "sukoon bhari". He said, "Life bhaut achi chal rhi hai... sukoon bhari (Living the best life and is filled with peace). Katrina is very good. I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together," ANI reported.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several films in his kitty - Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untitled. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.