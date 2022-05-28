ICYMI: A Pic Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal With Juhi Chawla From Karan Johar's Party

Katrina and Vicky with Juhi Chawla. (courtesy: iamjuhichawla)

Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was a star-studded affair and full of bling, much like the theme of the party. A day after the party, Karan Johar's friend Juhi Chawla shared a couple of pictures from the party - one of them features Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal happily posing together. The picture is trending big time on social media. Sharing photos from Karan Johar's party, Juhi Chawla wrote in her caption: "And it went like this. A glimpse from Karan Johar's fabulous birthday party last night." Swipe to see the picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from the party:

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham Singh. His next project is Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.