Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Young Fan Crying After Watching <i>Chhaava</i>: "Wish I Could Give You A Hug"

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's historical epic Chhaava has struck the right chord with the audience. And Vicky is nothing but grateful for the immense love the film has been receiving. FYI: The actor plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the movie.

On Monday (February 17), Vicky Kaushal dropped a touching video on Instagram, featuring a young boy at the theatres watching Chhaava. The kid, visibly emotional, honours the Maratha warrior by chanting his name. The boy places one hand on his chest as tears stream down his face. No, we are not crying you are.

Sharing the clip, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Hamari sabse badi kamai. (Our greatest earning). Proud of you beta (son)… Wish I could give you a hug. Thank you everyone for your love and emotions. We wished for Shambhu Raaje's story to reach every household in the world… and to see that happening is our greatest victory.

A day ago, the makers of Chhaava uploaded a video on Instagram, highlighting the overwhelming response from cinema-goers. In the viral clip, the audience was seen exiting theatres teary-eyed. While some were unable to hold back their emotions, others heaped praise on Vicky Kaushal's superb performance.

“A roaring epic that has captured the hearts of audiences,” said the caption.

In a separate video, fans poured milk over Chhaava's posters. “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki jai,” they were heard chanting. Take a look at the clip posted by Vicky Kaushal on Instagram.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is adapted from a Marathi novel of the same title by Shivaji Sawant. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Chhaava revolves around the saga of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy. Rashmika Mandanna slips into the shoes of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Yesubai Bhonsale. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna portrays Aurangazeb. Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta and Vineet Kumar Singh are also a part of the film.

Up next, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Love & War.