Vicky Kaushal Rejected This Film Because He Was Doing <i>Manmarziyaan</i> With Abhishek Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu

Vicky Kaushal had his historical period drama Chhaava released this Friday, in theatres. He essays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He was seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna, and the film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

However, he does have regrets about rejecting films that turned out to be a blockbuster.

He revealed the same on Neha Dhupia's show, as he said, "Stree, that was because I was doing Manmarziyaan at the same time."

Upon Neha asking whether he regrets losing out on the opportunity to be a part of the blockbuster in the horror-comedy genre, Vicky did express disappointment.

The Stree franchise turned out to be a mega-blockbuster, it had Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The film also had Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Stree 2 was released last year, the film collected Rs 858.4 crore worldwide and Rs 605.8 crore in India. Maddock Films have already announced that Stree 3 is in the making, and is scheduled to release on August 13, 2027.

As for Vicky Kaushal's latest release Chhaava, the film has minted an astounding figure of Rs 31 crore on its opening day, at the box office. The film has so far received mixed reviews from the masses and critics.

Katrina Kaif was seen arriving at the screening of Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal. Their videos went viral online, as fans could not get enough of how lovely they looked together.

Katrina's last release was Merry Christmas (2024) with Vijay Sethupati, and directed by Sriram Raghavan.