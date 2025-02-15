Rashmika Mandanna Resumes Shoot For <i>Sikandar</i>: "Back To This Chaotic Life Of An Actor"

Rashmika Mandanna has returned to the sets of her upcoming film Sikandar. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role. On Friday, she took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her night shoot.

She also expressed excitement about being back in the "chaotic life of an actor."

In her post, Rashmika shared a picture of herself making a heart gesture for the camera, captioning it. "PS - Sikandar night shoot. I guess finally we are back to this chaotic life of an actor."

ICYDK, Sikandar marks Salman Khan's return to the big screen after over a year, following his last appearance in Tiger 3. Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for Ghajini, the film also reunites Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their successful 2014 collaboration on Kick.

Meanwhile, Rashmika's latest release, Chhaava, has been generating buzz. She plays Maharani Yesubai in the film, which is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Akshaye Khanna portraying Aurangzeb.

Looking ahead, Rashmika has an exciting slate of projects, including Kubera with Dhanush and Thama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, both set to release in the coming months.