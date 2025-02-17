<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In The Opening Weekend

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. The historical action film saw a big jump in numbers on Day 3 and raked in ₹48.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On its first Sunday, the Laxman Utekar directorial recorded an overall 62.48% Hindi occupancy. Released on February 14, Chhaava has so far collected ₹116.5 crore in the domestic market.

Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy. Vicky Kaushal leads the film as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.

Fans are also loving the performances of Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Chhaava's Day 2 box office figures. He wrote, “#Chhaava is a Box office hurricane... The Saturday numbers are simply extraordinary - not just in #Maharashtra but beyond #Maharashtra as well.”

Talking about how Chhaava is receiving love beyond its core market of Maharashtra, Taran Adarsh noted, “Apart from #Maharashtra, which is on a record-setting spree, key centres like #Delhi, #NCR, #Ahmedabad, #Surat, #Vadodara, #Rajkot, #Indore, #Bhopal, #Hyderabad and #Bengaluru witnessed strong occupancies on Saturday... The growth in business indicates that #Chhaava has found acceptance beyond its core market [#Maharashtra].”

Mentioning the figures, the trade analyst added, “#Chhaava is targetting around ₹ 110 cr [+/-] opening weekend, a truly remarkable feat. #Chhaava [Week 1] Fri 33.10 cr, Sat 39.30 cr. Total: ₹ 72.40 cr.”

Chhaava marks the first on-screen collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.