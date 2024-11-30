Advertisement

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna Groove To Their Song Angaaron

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit cinema screens on December 5

Read Time: 2 mins
<i>Pushpa 2</i>: Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna Groove To Their Song <i>Angaaron</i>
Allu Arjun with Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: alluarjun)
New Delhi:

Mumbai got a little extra lucky when the leading duo of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, arrived in the city for a press meet. On Friday, while promoting their upcoming movie, the duo not only discussed the film but also set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves. In a crazy viral video, Allu Arjun and Rashmika, twinning in black outfits, can be seen dancing to the beats of Pushpa 2's song Angaaron. Needless to say, their impeccable chemistry is the reason the clip is receiving so much love from fans online. The official Instagram page of the film shared the clip with the text, “The moment of the evening. Pushpa Raj and Srivalli dance for the #Angaaron song at the #Pushpa2IconicPressMeet.” Check it out:

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been awarded a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), as confirmed by the makers. The news was shared by the production banner Mythri Movie Makers in an Instagram post on Thursday. "Pushpa's Rule The biggest Indian film is certified with U/A and is all set to give you a WILDFIRE big screen experience. #Pushpa2TheRule," they wrote while announcing the news. Click here to read in detail.

Allu Arjun is set to reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, the labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, and Rashmika Mandanna will once again portray his wife, Srivalli, in the sequel to the 2021 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The upcoming instalment of the franchise will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in important roles. Pushpa 2: The Rule has been directed by Sukumar and is produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banners Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit cinema screens on December 5.

