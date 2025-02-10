New Releases This Week (February 10-February 16): <i>Chhaava, Melo Movie</i> And <i>Dhoom Dhaam</i>

Hey cinephiles, we know you're all busy celebrating Valentine's this week. Whether it is Rose Day, Propose Day, Hug Day, or any other day, all we really want is entertainment every day. Agree, movie lovers? We are sure you are thinking about getting cosy with your partner while checking out the new releases. Not sure what to watch? Don't worry, here's a list of the OTT and theatrical releases this week (February 10-February 16):

1. Chhaava (February 14) - Theatres

Do not call yourself a Vicky Kaushal fan if you are not excited about this film. In the film, the actor will play the role of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The project is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant.

2. Captain America: Brave New World (February 14) - Theatres

A new addition to the Marvel universe, this film follows Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. It explores his journey of stepping into the role, dealing with the pressure of being a symbol of American ideals and taking on some powerful villains along the way.

3. Dilruba (February 14) - Theatres

This Telugu romantic action film is set in a coastal town in Karnataka. It follows a young man who goes through heartbreak with one girl but soon finds himself falling for someone else.

4. Kadhalikka Neramillai (February 11) - Netflix

This Tamil film tells the story of two young lovers who struggle against family opposition due to their different social backgrounds. With a mix of love, drama, humour and music, it is a heartfelt tale of relationships and society.

5. My Fault: London (February 13) - Prime Video

After the huge success of the Spanish film Culpa Mia (My Fault), its UK version is now set to release on Prime Video. The story follows a young girl who moves to London to live with her mom and wealthy stepfather. But things take an interesting turn when she meets her stepbrother, and despite their best efforts, an undeniable attraction sparks between them.

6. Cobra Kai S6 Part 3 (February 13) - Netflix

Part 3 of the final season wraps up the intense karate saga, with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso taking on Terry Silver in an epic showdown. The last episodes bring high-stakes action, unexpected alliances and a nostalgic farewell to the beloved series.

7. Marco (February 14) - SonyLIV

Headlined by Unni Mukundan, the Malayalam film revolves around a gold-trading family in Kerala. The project has been written and directed by Haneef Adeni.

8. Dhoom Dhaam (February 14) - Netflix

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's film follows newlyweds Koyal and Veer. Their wedding night spirals into chaos due to a case of mistaken identity. Forced to go on the run, they embark on a wild chase to track down a mysterious figure named “Charlie.”

9. Love Is Blind Season 8 (February 14) - Netflix

The new season of Love Is Blind brings a fresh group of singles looking for love in the pods. With romance, heartbreak and unexpected twists in store, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to guide the journey.

10. Pyaar Testing (February 14) - Zee5

This romantic comedy web series dives into the ups and downs of modern relationships. It follows a young couple who meet as prospective partners and decide to live together to test their compatibility. As they get to know each other, will love find its way? Watch the show to find out.

11. Friendly Rivalry (February 10) - U+ Mobile TV

An adaptation of the web novel Friendly Competition, Friendly Rivalry features Lee Hye Ri, Jung Soo Bin and Kang Hye Won. The story follows two competitive students, Yoo Jae Yi and Woo Seul Gi, but what no one knows is Seul Gi's hidden agenda.

12. Melo Movie (February 14) - Netflix

Meet Ko Gyeom and Kim Mu Bee. The two fall for each other, but their relationship ends abruptly. Years later, their paths cross again. Featuring Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young and Lee Jun Young, this project promises a compelling story of love, fate and second chances.

13. Buried Hearts (February 14) - SBS

Hop on for a thrilling revenge saga that follows a young man who hacks into a political slush fund account worth ₩2 trillion, and a powerbroker, the former head of the NIS, who loses it all after a murder. The project has been directed by Jin Chang Gyu.

14. The Witch (February 15) - Channel A

Meet the woman known as "The Witch" – get too close, and you die. Spooky, right? This show, starring Park Jin-young, Roh Jeong-eui and Im Jae-hyuk, is based on the webtoon of the same name by Kang Full.