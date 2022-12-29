Vicky Kaushal Touches Amitabh Bachchan's Feet On KBC 14: 'Finally Got A Chance...'

A still from the video. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

After watching 22 years on television, Vicky Kaushal has finally got the chance to appear on Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor, along with his Govinda Naam Mera co-star Kiara Advani, appeared on the show to promote his film. On Thursday, he shared a video on his Instagram handle offering a glimpse of his moment with the megastar. In the video, Vicky can be seen excited before entering the stage. In the next scene, we can see him touching Big B's feet and clicking a selfie with him.

Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "'Aaj khush toh bohot hain hum...' Been watching the show for 22 years on TV... finally got a chance to be on the show with the Legend! Watch the telecast tonight!" Soon after he shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "A legend and a to be legend in one frame," while another wrote, "Sooo proud of you."

Here have a look:



Meanwhile, the actor recently returned to Mumbai with Katrina Kaif from their mini vacation. On Wednesday, Vicky shared pictures from his holiday album and captioned it as "Here's to rising up in 2023," followed by a sun emoticon.

Here have a look:



On Christmas, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of a decorated Christmas tree with a polaroid picture of him and Katrina hanging on it. In the caption, he simply dropped Christmas tree and heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.